Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Bangalore Zonal Unit intercepted an incoming parcel from Germany containing 1 kg of MDMA crystals at Electronic City Post Office in Bangalore and apprehended one Indian lady having African connection, informed NCB.

According to the press note, the MDMA crystals were found to be cleverly concealed in two sides of a carton box in grey-colored duct tapes and each packet was weighing 500 grams.

"The carton box also contained packets containing sandwich grill, flexible mirror, medicure & pedicure set, two table tennis bats and two pouches of chocolates", officials said.

After the prolonged surveillance, the apprehended person has been identified Yogita, a resident of Bangalore, NCB said.

During the interrogation, the NCB said the accused has accepted that she ordered the contraband from Germany to supply to various parties and individuals in the city.

"She is doing drug trafficking in Bangalore for the last 03 years", NCB said.

"MDMA crystals are rampantly used in rave parties and are used commonly by youngsters. The prolonged use of MDMA increases the pushing of Serotonin (a chemical that controls emotions) in our brain, which may also cause death. MDMA is mainly sourced from European countries", read a press release. (ANI)

