Saharanpur (UP), May 21 (PTI) A woman and her lover allegedly died by suicide here on Sunday after she was recently married to someone else reportedly against her will, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sagar Jain told 'PTI' that a 25-year-old woman, a resident of Mainpura village under Gangoh police station was having an affair with a man from her village for the last five years.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Tells Officers That People Must Feel That Govt Is Sensitive Towards Their Problems.

The woman was recently married to another man by her family members against her wishes and was supposed to go to her in-laws' house on Sunday, he said.

According to police, the woman consumed poison at her house in the morning and was declared dead by doctors at the hospital.

Also Read | G20 Summit in Srinagar Enormous Opportunity To Boost Jammu and Kashmir’s Rich Culture, Tourism and Hospitality, Says BJP.

"After learning about her death, her lover also consumed a poisonous substance. He then arrived at the police station. Seeing his condition, he was admitted to hospital, where he succumbed during treatment," said Jain.

Police has sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)