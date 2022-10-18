Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) A woman and her two children were killed after being hit by a train in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said Monday.

Whether the woman has committed suicide along with her two children or has been accidentally hit by a train, is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The incident happened on late Sunday night nearly two kilometers away from Sawai Madhopur railway station, Kotwali SHO Chandrabhan Singh said.

He said the bodies could not be identified as yet and no suicide note or mobile has been recovered.

Whether the woman has committed suicide along with her son and daughter or has been accidentally hit by a train, it will be known after the arrival of her relatives and identification of the dead bodies.

He said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for identification.

