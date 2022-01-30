Berhampur (Odisha), Jan 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman has entered the rural poll battle in Odisha to fulfill her husband's dreams of becoming a sarpanch.

The sarpanch's seat at Aitipur panchayat in Ganjam district had been declared reserved for women dashing her husband Prashant Poloi's hopes of stepping into his father's shoes and assuming that office.

No wonder in this, except that Prabhati Sahu got married to Poloi only on Thursday and the newly weds started their campaign for the February poll soon after solemnising their marriage.

The couple had registered their marriage at Khallikote in August last year, said Polai, who has turned into a businessman after quitting his job as an engineer at Thane in Maharashtra three years ago.

After returning to the village, the 28-year-old began to nurse the ambition to become a sarpanch of the panchayat and became involved in social service.

His father Jogendra Polai was elected as a sarpanch of the panchayat from 2002-2007. The seat has over 4,300 voters.

"As our marriage was registered in the court, I urged my wife to file her nomination as a sarpanch candidate following the suggestions of our supporters," he said.

Sahu, though a greenhorn in politics, exuded confidence.

"I am the daughter-in-law of the panchayat," the bride said as she went door to door with her husband to seek the blessings of the people.

Polling is scheduled to be held in five phases from February 16. Only zilla parishad members contest the rural election with party symbols in Odisha.

The votes will be counted on February 26, 27 and 28.

