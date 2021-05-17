Firozabad (UP), May 17 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was killed and three others injured after an argument between two sides escalated into stone pelting and firing in Uttar Pradesh's Nargapur village, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (city) Mukesh Singh said that following the conclusion of the panchayat elections, there were some arguments between Pheru Singh and Matadeen over money.

On Sunday night, the arguments escalated into stone pelting from both sides, and then someone fired which resulted in the death of Sushila Devi, wife of Pheru Singh, the SP added.

Pheru's son Umashankar and Sugreev (from the other side) were among the three injured, police said, adding that they have been admitted at the district hospital.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and police force have been deployed in the village, they said.

