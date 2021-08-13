Ballia (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) A wall collapsed following rains in Gaziapur village of the district leaving a woman dead and two of her family members seriously injured, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday, they said, adding the deceased has been identified as Badami Devi (55).

Devi's son Ram Sharan Patel and granddaughter Anukha (5) were rushed to a local hospital from where they were referred to a hospital in Varanasi.

