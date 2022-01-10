Shamli, Jan 10 (PTI) One woman worker was killed in an explosion in firecrackers manufacturing unit at Butrada village in Shamli district on Monday, police said.

According to Police Superintendent Sukriti Madhav, the body of woman worker identified as Virmati (40) was recovered from the factory in Babri police station area here.

The body has been sent for post mortem, he said, adding that inquiry has been ordered into the explosion.

According to locals, more than dozen workers escaped narrowly as they were preparing food at a distance from the explosion site.

