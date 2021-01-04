Kaushambi (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district was arrested for allegedly thrashing his 40-year-old husband to death on Sunday for keeping a wrong intention against their daughter, police said.

The incident took place in a village under Saini police station limits, they said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said Sunita beat her husband Suresh using a stick. He succumbed to the injuries, they said.

After her arrest, the woman told police her husband was a drunkard and had wrong intentions against their daughter. The couple often used to fight over the issue, they said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, the SP said.

