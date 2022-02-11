Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by consuming a poisonous substance in Udaipur district apparently after her daughter eloped with a man from another community, police said on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kushal Chordia said the victim's daughter had eloped with her lover on Thursday morning, following which she allegedly consumed poison at home in Juda village under the Mandwa police station limits.

The mother, Samri, was rushed to a hospital but she died on the way, Chordia said.

The officer said a case of kidnapping and abetment to suicide was registered against the daughter's lover, Kaif (19), and he was arrested on Friday from a bus stand.

The girl was handed over to her family members, Chordia said.

