Agra, Sep 3 (PTI) A 'lekhpal' (revenue official) escaped unhurt after a man allegedly threw acid on her here, police said on Friday.

The man had also assaulted her a year ago and was currently on bail in the case, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Five Cops Suspended After 19-Year-Old Tribal Youth Dies in Police Custody in Indore.

The incident took place on Friday when the official was going to her duty, police said.

The man stopped the woman official and assaulted her and also did some obscene activity. When the victim shouted for help, he threw acid on her and ran away, reads the FIR lodged in the case.

Also Read | Free Electricity in Punjab: Around 25 Lakh Domestic Consumers Got 'Zero' Electricity Bill, Says Power Minister Harbhajan Singh.

However, the acid drops fell on her mobile and she escaped unhurt, it said.

A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding the accused, identified as Naresh Kumar (30), is on the run.

Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (City) Vikas Kumar said. "A woman 'lekhpal' has lodged a police complaint at Shahganj police station against Naresh Kumar. In this regard, a case has been registered under sections 354, 506 and 326B of the IPC. Investigation is in progress."

"The complainant had also registered a case against Naresh Kumar last year. He was on bail in that case," the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)