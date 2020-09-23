Kanpur (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Two unidentified men allegedly barged into a woman's house and raped her in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night in Bidhnu area here, said SHO Pushpraj Singh.

Also Read | COVID-19 Test Becomes Cheaper in Punjab, State Govt Caps Rates for RT-PCR, TrueNat and Cbnaat Tests For Private Labs.

The 45-year-old woman, who is married, told police that she was sleeping in her room when the two masked men barged into her house and raped her.

The men fled when the woman's son woke up hearing the noise, the station house officer said.

Also Read | Flt Lt Shivangi Singh is IAF Rafale Squadron’s First Woman Pilot, Know About Her Journey.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to establish the identities of the culprits, the SHO said, adding that some people have been detained in this connection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)