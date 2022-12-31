Sonbhadra, December 31: The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman in the name of exorcism, officials said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh said the woman in her complaint on December 29 alleged that a man named Vakeel Raj Sheikh had called her on the pretext of practising exorcism and allegedly raped her when she reached his house. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Severed Body of Man Found on Railway Track in Amethi.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the SC/ST Act.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Vakeel Raj Sheikh from near a hotel on Saturday, he said.

