Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) Six persons were booked after a woman was allegedly raped and forced to undergo abortion in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Sunday.

The woman had alleged that she was raped by her aunt's nephew, who also forced her to undergo abortion, they said.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Affordable Smartphone: Here's Everything You Need To Know.

Those booked include a lady doctor, police said.

According to the survivor's complaint, the accused allegedly raped her on multiple occasions after she went to her aunt's house in Khurja Dehat area in November, 2019, they said.

Also Read | New Realme 6 Variant With 6GB RAM & 64GB Storage Launched in India at Rs 15,999.

When the woman got pregnant, the accused allegedly brought her to his house in Bhatwara on June 29 this year and promised to marry her, police said.

Later, the accused and his associates allegedly forced the woman to undergo an abortion, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)