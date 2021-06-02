Fatehpur (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) A woman was allegedly raped by man inside her house in Dhata area here, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman, who is around 30-years-old, was sleeping in the lawn of her home on Monday when one Uday Pratap Singh (32) raped her.

An FIR in this matter was registered on Tuesday by the family members of the woman and the accused was arrested on Wednesday, SHO of Dhata Police Station Sher Singh Rajput said.

