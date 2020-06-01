India News | Woman Seriously Injured in Bear Attack in JK's Doda Distt, Hospitalised

Jammu, Jun 1 (PTI) A woman was injured after a bear attacked her near her house close to a forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

Hajra Begum, a resident of Void Drubel in Chatroo, was attacked on Sunday evening. She was saved by locals and later hospitalised, they said.

Also Read | LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Across India, Domestic Gas to Cost Rs 593 per Cylinder in Delhi, Rs 590.50 in Mumbai; Check Rates in Metro Cities.

She has suffered critical injuries, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)