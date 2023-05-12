Ranchi, May 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was shot dead by unknown miscreants in Ranchi city on Friday, police said.

The incident happened near Patel Chowk around 6 pm, they said.

“The woman was taken to RIMS where she died during treatment,” Argora Police Station In-charge Vinod Kumar told PTI.

A resident of Nawada in Bihar, the woman was pursuing a management course from a private university and living in a hostel.

“We have initiated a probe into the incident,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Babulal Marandi criticised the Hemant Soren government over the incident.

“If this is the law and order situation in the poshest area of the capital city, how safe will our daughters be in the remote locations? But, the CM does not care about this serious problem,” he tweeted.

