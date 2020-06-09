Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Shot Dead by Another Woman Over Extra-Marital Affair with Her Husband in Moradabad

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Moradabad, June 9: A woman was allegedly shot dead by another woman here on Monday for allegedly having an affair with her husband, the police said.

The alleged attacker, identified as Shabana, has been arrested. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, the police said. Kerala Horror: 25-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Forced to Drink Liquor, Gangraped by Five, Including Husband in Front of Their 5-Yr-Old Child.

"We have arrested the woman who attacked the deceased. Shabana's husband was living with the victim from a long time, which she could not tolerate," said Amit Pathak, SSP Moradabad. Further investigation is underway.

