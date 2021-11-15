Ludhiana, November 15: A 21-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in Punjab's Ludhiana district after an argument broke out over a mobile phone. The incident took place in Hans Kalan village of Jagraon city of the district. Two others also sustained injuries. The deceased has been identified as Randeep Singh of Pudain village of Jagraon. The accused, Mandeep Singh, Dashmesh Nagar of Jagraon and Harpreet Singh of Changna village, fled from the spot after the incident. Mumbai Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Stabs Ex-Wife To Death Over Suspicion of Affair in Chembur, Arrested.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Randeep was invited to the party at a chicken corner by Harpreet Singh of Hans Kalan village. An argument broke out between Randeep and Mandeep over an I-phone. Mandeep claimed that he had given his I-phone to Harpreet Singh Changna.

As per the media report, the victim told Mandeep that he had promised to give his I-phone to Harpreet of Hans Kalan village. Following the argument, Randeep was allegedly stabbed to death. The deceased's brothers reportedly got the information about the argument. They reached the spot. The victim's brothers claimed that when they reached the chicken corner, they saw Mandeep and Harpreet Singh Changna stabbing Randeep. Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

The accused also injured Randeep's brothers when they tried to save their brother. The injured were rushed to a hospital. However, doctors declared Randeep dead. The police have registered a murder case against the accused and launched a manhunt operation to nab them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2021 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).