Karimnagar (Telangana) Jun 30 (PTI) A woman and her three children allegedly jumped into Mid Manair Reservoir in Rajanna Sircilla district, police said on Friday.

According to Sircilla Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan, "The deceased might have jumped into the reservoir a couple of days back. The bodies were found floating in the reservoir this morning".

The deceased were identified as Rajitha (30), Ayan (7), Asara Bee (5) and Osman (11 months) of Rudraram village in Vemulawada Mandal.

The woman had marital issues with her husband. She had lodged a harassment case against her husband and they were living together after counselling, the official said.

After recovering the bodies from the reservoir, they were sent to Government Hospital at Sircilla for post mortem, Mahajan said.

A case of suicide and harassment has been registered and investigation is on, he added.

