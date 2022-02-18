Darbhanga, February 18: After the video of a woman in Darbhanga in Bihar went viral in which she was tonsured and paraded in the entire village over the suspicion of an extra-marital affair, the police have arrested her husband.

In the viral video, the woman's head was tonsured, half of her face was blackened and chalk on the other half was applied while being paraded in the village. The police registered the case after the video of the incident went viral. Hyderabad: Two Men Gang-Rape Married Woman by Threatening To Expose Her Extra-Marital Affair, Arrested.

The accused has been identified as Ranvir Sada. Speaking to ANI, Ashok Kumar Prasad, Senior Superintendent of Police Darbhanga said that the investigation in the case has been ordered, including the authentication of the video, with the task given to Biraul DSP Manish Chandra Chaudhary.

"Ranvir Sada has accused his wife of having an extramarital affair. The husband did the act (tonsuring and parading). He has been arrested. The people who are seen in the video will also be arrested. The incident took place on February 13. An FIR has been registered in the case," the SSP said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

