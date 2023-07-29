Noida, Jul 29 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire in Greater Noida, police said on Saturday.

A video of the incident that occurred on Friday surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the motionless woman's body burning while one of her hands remained connected to the wire.

The woman was on the first floor of her house in Mirzapur village when she accidentally touched the electricity wire outside the window of her room, police said.

"Angoori Devi, wife of late Badan Singh, died due to electrocution from the electric wire passing from near the balcony of the house," the official said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and there has been no complaint from her family, the official added.

