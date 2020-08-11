Jalpaiguri, Aug 11 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was trampled to death by a tusker in Madarihat area of Alipurduar district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Kiranbala Roy, fell down on a lane, adjacent to her residence, and came face-to-face with the jumbo, which was on a rampaging spree after straying from Jaldapara forest on Monday night, the official said.

Also Read | Meet the Man and a Celebrated Boon to the Science World: Adeyemi Oduwole.

The elephant was later herded back to its habitat.

In July, one person was trampled to death and five others were injured in a similar attack by a pachyderm in Banarhat area of Jalpaiguri district.

Also Read | Idukki Landslide Death Toll Rises to 52, NDRF Officials Expand Search and Rescue Operation in Rajamala.

The official said, altogether three persons have been killed in elephant attacks in the Dooars belt in the past one month.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ravikant Sinha had earlier said that the forest department is working to raise awareness among people to prevent man-elephant conflict and ensure that the habitat of animals is not encroached by people which force them to stray into localities in search of food.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)