New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a patient in the same ward at a government hospital, has died during treatment, a police officer said on Wednesday.

While the 23-year-old accused has already been arrested, further action will be taken after the post-mortem report comes, he said.

In a statement on Monday, the police had said that a female patient admitted at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in northeast Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted by another patient admitted in the same ward.

The incident was reported at New Usmanpur police station, who registered a case.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Faiz, a resident of Kachchi Khajuri in Delhi, was arrested soon after, the statement said.

The woman was later referred for treatment at the GTB Hospital, where she died on Tuesday night.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact reason behind her death. We will take further action after that," the police officer said.

