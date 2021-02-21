Hyderabad, Feb 21 (PTI): A 30-year-old woman died and six other workers were injured, two of them seriously, in a blast at a fan manufacturing unit in neighbouringSangareddy district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm during the heating of a fan condenser in oven resulting in the woman's death on the spot and injuries to six others, who were working near the oven, a police official said.

The injured have been admitted to hospital where the condition of two was stated to be serious, the official said, adding further investigation was on.

