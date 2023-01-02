New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A political slugfest erupted on Monday over the death of a woman, whose body was dragged for nearly 12 kilometres under a car after it hit her scooter in outer Delhi, with the AAP and Congress attacking the BJP over the political affiliation of one of the five arrested accused.

Delhi BJP leaders said the accused should be given the strictest punishment if found guilty and claimed that its rivals were indulging in politics over a sensitive issue. They also said Manoj Mittal, one of the five accused, was the co-convener of the data entry cell of the BJP's Mongolpuri ward unit.

On Sunday, police said that Mittal worked as a food dealer in Sultanpuri.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted a poster purportedly carrying the photo of Mittal to claim that he was a "co-convener of the BJP".

"The five people were so drunk that they dragged a 20-year-old girl for 12 kilometres, which killed her. One of these savages, Manoj Mittal, is the co-convenor of the BJP. Why do these savages have a BJP connection every time? Will PM Modi/Smriti Irani keep mum as always?" Shrinate said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP also alleged that Mittal is linked to the BJP and also staged a protest at Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's residence for being "negligent" in the matter.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj shared a video with media claiming that a hoarding outside the Sultanpuri Police Station, where the accused is currently lodged, bears the picture of Mittal.

Retaliating to the charges, the BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya slammed AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he should not be so "helpless" to leave women's safety to hope and escape responsibility.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal tweeted, "What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be given strict punishment."

Malviya shared an old video of Kejriwal attacking the then Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit over the law-and-order situation and took a dig saying there is a difference between running a government and indulging in "gimmick".

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should not be so helpless to leave women's safety to hope and escape responsibility for it. In Punjab, the police report to the AAP yet no one is safe, leave alone women. There is a difference between running a government and indulging in gimmicks," Malviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP was indulging in "politics" over a sensitive issue. He demanded the Delhi Police ensure the strictest punishment for the accused and trial in the case should be held in a fast-track court.

The 20-year-old woman died after her scooty was hit by a car and her body was dragged for 12 kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday. According to police, five men travelling in the car have been arrested.

Police said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged around.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media. PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident.

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident.

