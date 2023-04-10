Dehradun, Apr 10 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister to change the axis of the country's political agenda by keeping women's empowerment at the centre of all his policies.

He hailed the prime minister for putting women in the forefront of the country's development journey by giving them financial inclusion, social security, better healthcare services and education besides encouraging entrepreneurship among them.

Also Read | LIC ADO Exam Results 2023: Prelims Examination Result for Apprentice Development Officer’s Posts Declared at licindia.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

“Things being done under the leadership of Narendra Modi in the country present the picture of a new India in which women have been put in the forefront of its development journey. Their empowerment has been a priority in all his policies," Dhami said addressing the working committee meeting of Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh.

"If any prime minister in independent India has changed the axis of the country's political agenda, it is Narendra Modi," he said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 19th Roza of Ramzan on April 11 in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Dhami gave the credit to the prime minister for making the practice of ‘triple talaq' illegal and putting an end to the suffering of Muslim women.

“If any prime minister understood the pain of women, it is Narendra Modi," Dhami said.

The chief minister also made a mention of his government giving 30 per cent horizontal reservation to domicile women of Uttarakhand in government jobs.

“We have a number of achievements and schemes meant for women and taking them to each and every sister is the responsibility of the Mahila Morcha. If energetic Mahila Morcha workers go from door to door, then people's faith in us will become stronger," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)