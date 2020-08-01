Raksha Bandhan 2020 is on August 3. The annual rite or ceremony is a significant festival for the people in India. On this day, sisters tie a talisman or amulet, called rakhi around the wrist of their brothers, symbolically protecting them, and receiving a gift in return. Raksha Bandhan 2020 will be different. For the brothers or sisters living away from family, there are slight chances of a reunion during the festival because of the pandemic. To sisters and brothers who are away from home, can send meaningful Raksha Bandhan 2020 quotes and messages describing the importance of the ceremony. Again, siblings living under the same roof, can also wake each other with beautiful Happy Rakhi 2020 wishes and images. In this article, we bring you Raksha Bandhan 2020 quotes, messages, WhatsApp stickers, Happy Rakhi Facebook greetings, GIF images and photos to celebrate the festival with brothers and sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu calendar month of Shravana, which usually falls in August. Raksha Bandhan in Sanskrit, means ‘the bond of protection, obligation, or care.’ Not just siblings, rakhi is equally important to women and men who are not blood relatives, but share a very special relation with each other—a sister or a brother figure. Celebrate the beautiful bond by sharing Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 quotes, messages, Happy Rakhi HD images, greetings and WhatsApp Stickers that are perfect for your Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Brother and Sister Relationship Is All About Quarrels and Also Love for Each Other. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes of Raksha Bandhan. Enjoy the Festival of Love and Harmony With Family, Friends and Relatives.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I Am Forwarding My Wishes to All of You. Celebrate the Festival With Your Loved Ones. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Raksha Bandhan to All Lovely Brothers and Sisters. May the Festival Remain Awesome for You and Shower All Happiness.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Raksha Bandhan! May This Festival of Love and Commitment Fills All Beautiful Colours in Your Life.

Send GIF With Message: On the Occasion of Raksha Bandhan – The Festival of Siblings. Let’s Join Hands and Make a Commitment With Nature to Protect It.

How to Download Raksha Bandhan 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all the other events, WhatsApp has presented many stickers and images to celebrate events and festivals. For Raksha Bandhan 2020, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app to download the latest WhatsApp stickers or click HERE. We hope that the above Raksha Bandhan 2020 quotes and messages will be perfect for you, as you celebrate the day appreciating your sibling.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).