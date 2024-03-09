New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Tushar Mehta, the Solicitor General of India on Saturday said that at a time when there is a greater focus on gender equality across sectors in the country, several women have excelled across sectors including the legal profession and there are many eminent professionals who have made it big solely on the back of their merit.

Speaking at a programme 'Celebrating Women in the Legal Fraternity and their remarkable journey' organized by the Society of Indian Law Firms Ladies Group (SLG), the Solicitor General said that historically there has been a wrong notion being spread that women are a weaker sex and they were the legislative obstructions in participation of women in the legal professional in the pre-independence era, which have hampered their growth and participation in profession.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: Two Killed, Three Injured After Car Crashes Into Eatery on Nagpur-Ratnagiri Highway in Latur (Watch Video).

Urging people to refrain from tokenism, Mehta said, "Based solely on merit, solely on their competence ladies have prospered, professionally, financially, socially, culturally, politically, in every which way."

"You dont need tokenism, you deserve what you deserve. There is a discussion, some percentage to be kept for the ladies in the judiciary, but that is not an honour being conferred upon the ladies," he said.

Also Read | Bihar: Amit Shah Alleges Congress, RJD Did Nothing for Poor, Sonia Gandhi's Only Goal Is to Make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister.

Speaking on the system of administration of justice, Dr Lalit Bhasin, President of the Society of Indian Law Firms, noted that 35 per cent of the subordinate judges are women and in the case of High Courts, it is 13 per cent and in the Supreme Court there are only three women judges.

Calling for greater participation of women, Dr Bhasin said "As per figures of 2022, 12 per cent of women are in the constabulary level and the number declines to 8 per cent at the officer level. In prison administration only 14 per cent are women and they are all stuck in the lower ranks. In the High Courts in seven decades there have been only 16 women chief justices."

"In all these years of existence the National Human Rights Commission which should be a shining example of fairness including gender justice, there has been no woman commissioner at all. These need to be addressed," he added.

Further, pitching for greater diversity, at the program organized by SILF, Shweta Bharti, Managing Partner, Hammurabi and Solomon Partners said that gender equality and diversity also bring about economics and business case. Diverse teams are considered to be better decision-makers. In one of the studies, it was found that diverse teams have a 60 per cent improvement in decision-making.

"Gender-diverse teams outperformed individual decision-makers in most cases. Teams that are diverse in geography, gender and age make better decisions and diversity also improves the performance of individuals," Bharti added.

The day-long event organized on the occasion of International Women's Day, also had sessions on 'Setbacks and Strides: Journey Ahead' with panelists including Justice Mini Pushkarna, Judge, High Court of Delhi, Priya Hingorani, Senior Advocate, among others. The other sessions featured panel discussions on 'Emerging Challenges for Women in Law: Has Gender Lost its Relevance' and 'Court to Board: Women's Participation in Decision Making'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)