Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) Women-led development is key to overcoming challenges like terrorism and drug addiction, and building a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

Sinha attended the valedictory function of the women's vocational training course at the Army Goodwill School in Balapur in south Kashmir's Shopian.

He felicitated the women trainees who completed their vocational training and life enhancement skill courses at the school and five other Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Enhancement Centres at Pulwama, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag and Pampore.

The Lieutenant Governor said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women's empowerment has been transformed into a mass movement in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The social and economic upliftment of women has been our top priority. I strongly believe that women-led development will lead us to overcoming challenges like terrorism, drug addiction, other social evils, and to build a peaceful and prosperous J&K," he said.

Nari Shakti has brought a tremendous change to the rural economy. Our multi-pronged approach and women-centric initiatives have empowered women in Jammu and Kashmir with training and financial support, he said.

"It is being ensured that women are not just beneficiaries of development, but a key partner in Jammu and Kashmir's growth journey," the LG added.

Sinha called for an annual follow-up after the participants complete training and start their businesses.

He emphasised a planned approach to close the gap between the number of women and men entrepreneurs, especially in rural areas, and encourage the women workforce to scale up their businesses.

"We must wholeheartedly recognise and respect women's inherent abilities and invaluable contributions, and make continuous efforts to promote their leadership role across the sectors, ensuring they have every opportunity to excel and inspire," he said.

Sinha lauded Monica Pal Bharti, her entire team of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Vikas evam Sewa Sansthan, Project Toha Social, and the Indian Army for the initiative of women empowerment and providing vocational training to 1,481 women, including 125 women trainees of the recently concluded training course.

Paying homage to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the LG said Baba Saheb was the pioneer of women's rights and women's empowerment, and his timeless values and resolve for selfless service, equality, and social justice continue to guide the nation.

He also lauded the Army's community engagements and development programme.

The Indian Army is not only ensuring the unity and integrity of India with full alertness, but also continuously performing virtuous work of transforming the society, he said.

