Jammu, May 5 (PTI) In a first, women police personnel have been deployed to check drug trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

They have undergone commando courses, are tech-savvy, and have the acumen required for policing under challenging circumstances, a senior police officer said

Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh has strategically deployed women police personnel to play a pivotal role in the anti-drug drive, the officials said.

"With a view to give effective response to the drug challenge and to completely eradicate the narco menace from the district, well-trained dynamic women personnel have been deployed in the district anti-NDPS team, the district special branch (DSB) and for strategic police station duties," the official said.

Women personnel would involved in surprise checks and deployed at check posts at national highway, he said.

