Thane, Apr 27 (PTI) Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Bhayyaji Joshi has said that words such as `orphan' and `Abala' (helpless woman) should no longer be used.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission News Today: Another DA Hike on Cards? Government Employees May Soon Get Increased Dearness Allowance From July 2023.

He was speaking at an awards function here on Wednesday.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Warns Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Says 'Party Will Take Revenge on Backstabbing'.

"In a society of crores of people in this country, how can anyone be an orphan? How can anyone remain marginalized in such an advanced society? Looking at the work of various social organizations, it is expected that words like orphan, 'Abla' and `neglected people' will no longer be in use," Joshi said.

Sadashiv Chavan of Jeevan Sangharsh Foundation who works for homeless children was given the `Antyoday' award instituted by the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini at Joshi's hands during the function.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)