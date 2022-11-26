New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the work on India's first night sky sanctuary in Ladakh would be completed in over a month's time.

"The work on India's first-ever Night Sky Sanctuary, being set up by CSIR under Union Ministry of Science & Technology, in Ladakh's Hanle is going on in full swing and shall be complete in over a month's time. The Night Sky Sanctuary will attract tourists from across the world to picturesque Ladakh and also boost Astro-tourism in the region," the minister said during his meeting with Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur.

Friday's meeting was a follow-up to the one held between the two in September this year when the Union minister had announced that the setting up of India's first-ever night sky sanctuary in Ladakh.

The proposed dark sky reserve will be located at Hanle in Ladakh as a part of Changthang wildlife sanctuary, the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed a wide range of development-related issues pertaining to Ladakh, it said.

Mathur apprised the Union minister of the rozgar mela held on October 31 in Ladakh where the UT administration gave away appointment letters to at least 1,000 local youths.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always accorded the highest priority to Ladakh and other peripheral regions," Jitendra Singh said.

Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the efforts of the RK Mathur-led Ladakh administration in carrying out development work in various spheres in Ladakh. The Union Minister assured all possible assistance of the Centre in completing developmental projects in the UT. (ANI)

