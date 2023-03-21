Noida, Mar 21 (PTI) A 28-year-old worker died on Tuesday after he allegedly got electrocuted at a railway line expansion site near Noida, police said.

The worker was identified as Rohit Singh, a resident of Deri Skaner village in Greater Noida, the police said.

"He was a helper on Hydra crane engaged in the railway line expansion work at Kailashpur Railway Crossing.

"An electricity wire at the site suddenly broke, leading to current on the crane that resulted in the death of the worker," the police said in a statement.

When informed about it, the local police team reached the spot and took the body in custody which was then sent for post mortem, it stated.

A complaint has been received from the family members of the deceased and an FIR is being lodged under relevant provisions of the law for further legal action, police added.

