Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) A worker was injured in a fire at a scrap godown here in Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 25-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Four Youths in Churu.

The fire broke out around 12.30 am in the godown located at Dhamankar naka in Bhiwandi town and completely destroyed the premises, a fire official from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation said.

Also Read | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar To Begin His Three-Day Philippines Visit Today.

A worker, aged 22, received severe burn injuries and was taken to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai for treatment, he said.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after about two hours, the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)