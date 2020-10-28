New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Delhi Unit of Working Journalists of India led a demonstration under the banner of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh outside the Labour Ministry here over their demands including withdrawal of cases against Republic TV journalists by Mumbai Police and other "fake" cases against journalists in the country registered during COVID-19.

They also demanded setting up of a Media Commission, "reinstatement of Wage Board" for journalists in the labour codes, forming Media Council in place of Press Council, system of permanent jobs in the media, easy laws for the registration of digital media and giving recognition to e-papers.

"The cases filed by Mumbai Police against Republic TV journalists and fake cases filed against journalists during the pandemic should be taken back," a BMS release said.

The release said that Working Journalists of India held demonstration along with dozens of organisations affiliated to BMS. BMS organising secretary B Surendran and several other office-bearers took part in the demonstration.

The protestors said that if cases against journalists were not taken back, media personnel all over the country will be forced to take to the streets. They also demanded stopping foreign investment in the media. (ANI)

