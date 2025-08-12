Majuli (Assam) [India], August 12 (ANI): World Elephant Day is observed annually on August 12 to promote the conservation and protection of elephants while addressing the growing issue of human-elephant conflict. The day aims to ensure that elephants can thrive without clashes with human populations.

With an increasing human population, elephant habitats are shrinking, forcing these majestic animals to venture into human settlements in search of food. In Majuli, a herd of about 150 elephants has been roaming across different chars and chaporis for several years. However, unlike many other places, Majuli has not experienced severe human-elephant conflicts.

Also Read | Fact Check: Was Nandkishore Gurjar Beaten Up in Sahibabad Mandi in UP's Ghaziabad? BJP MLA Debunks Fake Claim.

The Majuli Forest Department has taken special measures to monitor the elephants in these areas and ensure that, if they enter human settlements, they are guided back to the forests. On this occasion, the department expressed hope for a future free from human-elephant conflict, fostering peaceful coexistence.

Range forest officer, Garmur range, Abhijeet Doley said to ANI, "Not only World Elephant Day, but every day is important for us. Over the past 2-3 months, we have observed a large elephant herd travelling across the Chapori areas in different locations under the Majuli division. We are continuously monitoring the movement of these elephants and working to prevent conflict situations in the Chapori areas."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Brokerage Firms Predict 13% to 54% Hikes, Know How Much Increase Central Government Employees and Pensioners Can Expect.

Abhijeet highlighted the reason for the conflict and added, "The human population in the Chapori areas is increasing, while protected areas are declining. These Chapori areas have belonged to elephants for a very long time. Since humans have now settled in these regions, I request everyone to coexist with the wild animals."

"My message to the people is simple -- respect wild animals. I understand that sometimes they damage khutis (bamboo structures) or destroy crops, paddy, and other resources. But somehow, we must try to accept these challenges. We are doing everything possible to minimise such losses. Therefore, my appeal to those living in the Chapori areas is: please respect our elephants and rhinos--they are a part of us," he further added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)