Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): On occasion of World Food Safety Day, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, conducted an awareness program on food safety on Wednesday at Vijayawada Station. Sowri Bala, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), Railway Hospital, Vijayawada, attended the occasion as Chief Guest. Railway officials, all the licensees of catering stalls, and vendors took part in the awareness program.

The primary objective of this awareness campaign in food safety is to raise awareness about the risks associated with unsafe food and to promote action to prevent, detect and manage foodborne diseases.

Addressing the gathering. M. Sowri Bala, CMS, highlighted the role of food safety in public health and the need for cooperation from all the stakeholders to provide quality and hygienic food to the customers. She advised that licensees and vendors to refrain from adulteration, sale of expired food items and maintain strict hygiene in food preparation. She also instructed the vendors and the licensees to wear protective gear at all the times, while serving the food to customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Md. Ali Khan, DCM, Vijayawada said that we must ensure and strictly adhere to all the food safety measures to prevent food borne diseases and to safeguard public health. He said that Vijayawada division is taking special efforts in the area of food safety by conducting frequent inspections and checking of food samples to ensure safe and hygienic food to its esteemed customers.

DCM also advised the water vending machine operators to dispose exact quantity and maintain the TDS limit and quality of the water. (ANI)

