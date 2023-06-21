Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday visited the hydrography ship South Jetty, Indian Naval station Kochi on the eve of World Hydrography Day to support the sustainable use of the oceans.

The Indian Naval Hydrographic Department (INHD) functions under the Indian Navy as the nodal agency conducting hydrographic surveys and producing nautical charts in India. The department has the mandate to undertake hydrographic surveys and create accurate navigation charts for maritime purposes.

Naval Chief R Hari Kumar and senior officers, sailors and hydrographers also attended the programme.

Celebrated on 21 June, World Hydrography Day is designed to raise awareness about hydrography and how it plays a role in improved knowledge of the seas and oceans.

Cdr Vivek Madhwal PRO Navy said, "On June 21, of every year, World Hydrography Day is celebrated to raise awareness about hydrography and how it plays a vital role in improved knowledge of the seas and oceans. The theme for 2023 is 'Hydrography - Underpinning the Digital Twin of the Ocean' which is in keeping with the development of virtual representation."

Till-date, 650 Electronic and paper navigation charts covering national and international waters have been published for utilisation by merchant mariners and Navies of the world. Last year, the department distributed over six lakh Electronic Navigation Charts to seafarers operating in these waters and has earned a revenue of over 7000 lakh rupees to the exchequer, which is estimated to grow substantially in the future.

The department as NAVAREA 8 coordinator covering an area of 26 million sqkm of the Indian Ocean, shares information concerning sea navigation safety through the web module of India WINS - Indian Warnings Information and Navigation Services. This module provides near-real-time information and since its launch last December has already crossed over One Million views with an average of over 3500 visitors per day in keeping with Digital India initiative of the Government.

The National Institute of Hydrography (NIH) at Goa, is the centre for imparting training in Hydrography accredited by International Hydrographic Organisation for National and International Trainees. To date, more than 800 trainees from 41 different countries have been trained at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In line with the Government of India's SAGAR initiative, the survey ships of the Indian Navy have conducted various joint survey operations with friendly foreign nations covering an area of 89000 sq km. The department has also assisted them with capacity building and knowledge-sharing. These efforts are undertaken by seven Aatma Nir Bhar indigenously built survey ships mapping the vast Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

