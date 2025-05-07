New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, hours after India carried out precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Closely Monitored Progress of India's Precision Strike at Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan Throughout the Night, Remained in Constant Touch With Security Advisors and Military Commanders.

The defence ministry said India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

"The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

Also Read | What Is Loitering Munition? All About Precision Drone Weapons That India Used in Operation Sindoor To Strike Terror Camps in Pakistan and PoJK.

It is learnt that the operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Air Force and the Army.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India."

"The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy very well," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)