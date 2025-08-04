Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 4 (ANI): The Gujarat government will organise a special three-day celebration from August 6 to 8 under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to mark World Sanskrit Day, the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release on Monday.

Every year, Sanskrit Day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shravan month, which also marks Raksha Bandhan. Sanskrit Week is also observed across the country to promote the language. This year, World Sanskrit Day falls on August 9, while Sanskrit Week will be celebrated from August 6 to 12, 2025.

Also Read | Did Locals Really Discover Gold in the Euphrates River in Syria? What Is the Prophecy of Prophet Muhammad About the Euphrates River? Complete Fact-Check of Viral Claims.

A beautiful verse describes Sanskrit as Amritam Sanskritam Mitram, Sarsam Saralam Vachah; Ekta-Moolakam Rashtram, Gyan-Vigyan-Poshakam. This means that Sanskrit is known for its elegance and clarity. Its profound ideas and literature enrich knowledge, advance science, and foster national unity.

Referring to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged people to study and read Sanskrit more actively. Considered the world's oldest language, Sanskrit is a living expression of India's ancient wisdom, spiritual heritage, and cultural identity. It is more than a language, it is a way of life that plays a guiding role in the all-round development of a person.

Also Read | RBI MPC Meet 2025: Reserve Bank of India's 3-Day Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Commences, Economists Expect Rate Pause in August 6 Policy Decision.

Sanskrit Day was first celebrated in 1969 through a joint effort by the Government of India and Sanskrit institutions. The objective is to promote Sanskrit, highlight its cultural and intellectual value, and encourage the younger generation to connect with this ancient language.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, the Gujarat State Sanskrit Board will organise a three-day celebration from August 6 to 8.

The events include the Sanskrit Gaurav Yatra on the first day, the Sanskrit Sambhashan Divas on the second, and the Sanskrit Sahitya Divas on the third. Sanskrit Gaurav Yatra will be held at the district and state levels with participation from students, teachers, scholars, poets, writers, and educational institutions.

The yatra will showcase Sanskrit's literary and knowledge heritage through exhibitions, slogans, and songs. On the second day, the Sanskrit Sambhashan Divas, dignitaries including the Chief Minister, ministers, and officials at state and district levels, will convey their messages in Sanskrit. The final day, the Sanskrit Sahitya Divas, will honour the legacy of Sanskrit literature. Events like Ved Puja, Vyas Puja, Rishi Puja, Acharya Puja, lectures, and literary events will be held statewide to celebrate Sanskrit's rich legacy.

For the holistic development and promotion of Sanskrit in Gujarat, the Gujarat State Sanskrit Board has implemented five schemes under the 'Yojana Panchakam' framework. Sanskrit Saptahotsav Yojana will include a statewide celebration of Sanskrit Day and Sanskrit Week. Sanskrit Samvardhan Sahayata Yojana financial aid would be provided to institutions, researchers, and teachers to conduct Sanskrit programs and promote Sanskrit. Sanskrit Protsahan Yojana to encourage Sanskrit learning among students, teachers, and schools at the secondary level.

Shrimad Bhagwat Gita Yojana to encourage people of all age groups to reflect on life through the teachings of the Gita and to memorise its verses. Shat Subhashit Kanthpath Yojana to promote the memorisation of 100 Subhashits to instil moral values.

'Yojana Panchakam', launched by the Gujarat State Sanskrit Board, aims to preserve the Sanskrit language, widen its reach, and strengthen the bond between future generations and the country's cultural heritage.

Sanskrit Day is celebrated on Shravan Purnima, a day that traditionally marked the beginning of the academic year in ancient India. Students would begin their study of scriptures on this day, and even today, the recitation of 'Ved' starts on Shravan Purnima. It stands as a symbol of India's rich tradition of sages and Vedic knowledge. Sanskrit Day and Sanskrit Week hold a special place in India's cultural heritage. Today, both the Central and State Governments are actively promoting Sanskrit through technology and education to expand its reach and relevance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)