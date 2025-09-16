Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 16 (ANI): The World's largest temple raft foundation casting is being carried out at Vishv Umiyadham here with Adani Cement supplying cement for its construction.

When constructed, it will be the tallest temple in the world with a height of 504 feet.

Adani Cement CEO Vinod Bahety said the Vishv Umiyadham is going to be the world's tallest temple with a height of around 504 feet.

"It will be twice the height of Qutub Minar. Adani Cement is supplying cement for the construction of this temple. There are many challenges in this temple raft casting. Our 600-700 workers here are excited to create a world record," he said.

Adani Cement said it is supplying cement for the construction of the world's largest temple raft foundation casting at Vishv Umiyadham near Ahmedabad

RP Patel, president, Vishv Umiya Foundation, said the temple will be constructed in about two years.

"Vishv Umiya Foundation is constructing Umiyadham in 60 60-acre area at a cost of Rs 2000 crore in Ahmedabad...There are 1551 pillars that form the base of Umiyadham. The large concrete raft with record dimensions is being constructed in three days by September 17. The temple construction will be completed in the next 2 years, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister...We are getting full cooperation from Govt of India and State govt," he said.

"A skill university for youth and women, a hospital, a hostel and a sports complex are also being constructed here...We express gratitude towards Adani Cement for supplying cement for this project," he added.

He expressed confidence that that the temple will become a centre of faith for the "Sanatanis". He said the temple will also ensure social empowerment through its activities.

He said the work on large concrete raft with record dimensions started on Engineer's Day and will be completed on Septemeber 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Narnedra Modi's birthday.

Vinod Bahety said that around 24,000 cubic meters of concrete will be used in the construction of raft. He said they are providing controlled temperature specialized concrete of high strength apart from cement and specialized chemicals to ensure the strength and longevity of the structure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in March 2019 laid the Foundation Stone of the Vishva Umiyadham Complex at Jaspur, Ahmedabad. (ANI)

