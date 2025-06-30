Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 30 (ANI): The region's premier biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak, has been working tirelessly in project mode across various villages in five districts of Eastern Assam to mitigate human-elephant conflict and facilitate human-wildlife coexistence, said a release.

As part of its holistic approach, Aaranyak provides livelihood support to affected villagers, helping them recover losses caused by elephant incursions and enhance their financial resilience.

To further empower these communities, Aaranyak, the British Asian Trust, and Elephant Family, with support from the Darwin Initiative, have committed to creating strong market linkages for the locally produced goods of project village beneficiaries, added the press statement.

In line with this commitment, a series of buyer-seller meetings were recently organised under the banner "Xupan", meaning "the ladder of advancement."

These events were conducted across all five districts to provide a reliable and accessible platform for rural producers to showcase and sell their products directly to the end consumers.

The programme commenced on 14th June at the Janjimukh Market in Jorhat District, where 27 villagers participated as sellers. Following its success, the second event was held on June 17th at Mangalboriya Market in Majuli District, featuring 23 sellers from nearby project villages.

On 19th June, the third stall was set up at Sapakhuya Market in Tinsukia, involving 13 local participants. The initiative continued at Rajmai Market in Sivasagar District on June 22, where 11 villagers participated as sellers. The final stall was established at the BVFCL Market in Dibrugarh on June 24, again featuring 11 participants from project villages, the release stated.

A diverse range of products was displayed and sold at these events, including Chadar-Mekhela, elephant-motif Gamochas and bags, pottery items, vermicompost organic fertilisers, organic vegetables, pickles, bamboo crafts and bakery products, among others.

The initiative marks a significant step toward sustainable community development by connecting rural artisans, weavers and farmers with broader markets, ensuring they receive fair value for their products and reinforcing their journey towards economic independence.

The response from visitors was overwhelmingly positive, with many showing keen interest in the locally made goods and purchasing items from the stalls.

Beneficiaries expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity, stating that the initiative not only helped boost their income but also instilled a sense of pride and motivation, the release added. (ANI)

