Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 5 (PTI) The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being organised to unite all citizens against three problems - economic inequality, social divisiveness and the destruction of Rights under the Constitution, said AICC spokesperson and former union minister Pallam Raju on Monday.

Raju told reporters here that the objective of the yatra was to create unity among the like-minded people and strengthen the social harmony.

"Socially, we are today being divided on the basis of caste, religion, region, language. Every day, a new conspiracy is being hatched to make one fight another.

Systematic efforts are being made to subvert our Constitution, dismantle our institutions and hollow out our democracy," Raju said.

He said the elected State governments were being destablised using money power and investigating agencies.

"We intend to raise the voices of crores of people against economic inequality, social division and erosion of our rights. We will discuss the ideas and solutions which people have to solve these challenges. Our objective is to strengthen social harmony along the principles of unity in diversity," he said.

The senior Congress leader said the padayatra would begin on September 7 covering 12 States and 2 Union Territories and cover a distance of 3,500 km.

