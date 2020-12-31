By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury has welcomed the resolution against new farm laws adopted by the Kerala Assembly and said the Acts were not in the interest of the state and will adversely affect its food security.

Yechury said Kerala "has shown the way" because these laws affect the welfare of the country.

"They affect the agriculture sector and destroy food self-sufficiency. Farms laws help corporates at the expense of farmer who is the backbone of our country. The farmer feeds the country and if they suffer, the country cannot advance," Yechury told ANI.

He also slammed union minister V Muraleedharan for his remarks on Kerala Assembly resolution.

"Parliament will represent the will of the country if a discussion is allowed in Parliament. MPs who asked for a vote in parliament on the bills were suspended. This is the will of BJP and its leaders," he said.

The CPI-M leader said that the Constitution has very clear demarcation - the union list, state list and concurrent list.

"Agriculture falls in the state list. The laws that have been passed without consulting the states can be challenged and the state government has every right to pass a law in its interest. These laws adversely affect Kerala and its food security. The minister should go and ask his own MLA why he did not oppose the resolution in Kerala Assembly today," Yechury said.

Muraleedharan had said earlier in the day that Kerala Assembly was doing a futile exercise because the laws have been passed by Parliament and it "is like going against the general view of the whole country".

The Kerala Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution against the three farm laws. It was moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a special session. (ANI)

