Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces on Monday imposed strict movement restrictions across all districts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order following the massive protests against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday also used tear gas shells to move back groups of people who had gathered to protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, despite restrictions imposed in all districts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Pulwama Police has appealed to all media organisations, journalists, social media users, digital platforms and the general public to act with responsibility and discretion while reporting or sharing any information concerning law and order, security-related matters or public gatherings in the district.

This comes as the Shia Muslim community in the region mourned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the airstrikes launched by the US and Israel.

On Sunday, members of the Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir staged a massive protest outside the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) headquarters in Srinagar following the news of the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israel-led strikes.

The protests were peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

Protests were also held in Bandipore and Ramban yesterday.

Protesters in Ramban raised slogans "Tum kitne Hosseini maroge...har ghar se Hosseini niklega (How many Hosseini will you kill, from every home, a Hosseini will rise." They also burnt an effigy of US President Donald Trump during demonstrations.

In Bandipore, protesters carried portraits of the late cleric, expressing grief and condemnation over the incident. Earlier similar protest was carried out in Budgam and Srinagar over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader.

Protesters raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, expressing solidarity with Iran and condemning the attack. (ANI)

