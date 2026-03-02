Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 2 (ANI): With the festival of colours just around the corner, the markets of Jaipur are already abuzz with Holi festivities.

Amid the growing enthusiasm among buyers, the 'Rajwadi Gulal Gota' is being sold in abundance across the Manihar Street.

Also Read | Nargis Fakhri Struggles With Anxiety in Dubai As UAE Intercepts Missiles Amid Israel-Iran Conflict (View Post).

With their vibrant hues, the gulal gota appear beautiful and are used with dry colours on Holi. People often purchase them as a tradition, as well as a hobby.

Speaking about the same, Nusrat Jahan, a Gulal Gota artisan told ANI, "They are originated from the royal families and now common people play Holi with the Gulal Gota. They are very soft and don't hurt anyone while playing."

Also Read | SS Rajamouli Praises Priyanka Chopra's 'Ferocious' Range; New Updates on INR 1,300 Crore Epic 'Varanasi' (View Post).

Creating these Gulal Gotas includes a methodical step-by-step process where lac shells are created by heating the lacquer used in bangles. These shells are filled with dry gulal and carefully sealed.

The entire process is done by hand. Each Gulal Gota is lightweight to avoid hurting anyone while playing Holi.

According to Jaipur artisans, only a limited number of Gulal Gota can be made in a day, so the pressure increases as demand increases before Holi.

As Holi approaches, the demand for Gulal Gota increases exponentially.

Shopkeepers shared customers have already booked their orders for Gulal Gota. Due to the high demand, preparations begin about two months in advance. These Gulal Gota are being specially packaged and shipped not only to Jaipur but to many other states across the country, and are even exported abroad.

Mohammad Sabir, an artisan shared how playing Holi with Gulal Gota have been passed on from their ancestors.

"The Gulal Gotas are nearly 280-year old and were only made for the kings and royal families. Over the past 10-15 years, they have become famous among the common people," he told ANI.

A part of the traditional Holi celebrations, they also stand as a symbol of mutual brotherhood and shared culture.

Gulal Gota created by Muslim artisans, adds color to Hindu festivals. This tradition is becoming a beautiful example of Jaipur's Ganga-Jamuni culture.

With high demands in India and abroad, a Muslim family in Jaipur has been making the 'Rajwadi Gulal Gota' for seven generations, bringing colour to Hindu festivals. The tradition also serves as a beautiful example of Jaipur's Ganga-Jamuni culture. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)