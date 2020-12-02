Bengaluru, Dec 2 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday laid the foundation for a waste-to- energy plant set up by the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited and the Bengaluru civic agency at Bidadi in Ramanagara district, about 32 km from here.

The estimated cost of this 11.5 MW power generation unit, using 600 tonnes of waste per day, is Rs 260 crore, which will be shared equally by the KPCL and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

The plant will come up in the next two years.

Speaking at the virtual foundation laying ceremony of the waste-to-energy power plant, Yediyurappa said Bengaluru generates 5,000 metric tonnes of waste every day.

He explained that steps have been taken to establish a waste generating plant for disposal of scientific waste.

The Chief Minister underlined that the components used for setting up the plant are indigenous, which realises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.PTI

