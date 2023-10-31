New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he and several other opposition leaders received alerts about "state-sponsored" attacks on their iPhones, saying a "surveillance state is the antitheses of democracy".

The CPI(M) general secretary sought Modi's response on the matter.

"This constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India to all its citizens. A surveillance state is the antitheses of democracy.

"My work is an open book and there is nothing to hide. Hence, such snooping and the accessibility to remotely access the instruments that I use can only mean that the intention is to remotely plant some information on my devices and then to incriminate me on the basis of such planted fabricated material," Yechury said in his letter.

"Given the gross misuse of central agencies by this government headed by you, such a possibility is very real," he said.

The prime minister is under oath to uphold the Constitution of India, Yechury said.

"Instead, there is a gross destruction of democracy and democratic rights of citizens. This is unacceptable," he said adding, "Your response on this matter would be appreciated."

