Srinagar, December 6: A yellow alert avalanche warning has been issued for higher reaches of several districts in Jammu and Kashmir by the Disaster Management Authority. These districts include Rajouri, Ramban, Kishtwar, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and snow over the region for the next few days. "Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread precipitation very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, from December 7 to 9. Isolated heavy rain/snow also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on December 8," the IMD tweeted. Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, English to be Official Languages of Jammu and Kashmir Apart From Urdu, Centre to Table Bill in Parliament.

Earlier on November 9, five passengers were rescued by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) after a snow avalanche hit Zojila Pass.

