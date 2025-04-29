Shimla, Apr 29 (PTI) Even as Himachal Pradesh remained dry on Tuesday, the local meteorological station has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour at isolated places in all the 12 districts of the state on May 1-3.

The MeT office also issued a yellow alert for heat wave at isolated places in Una and Kullu districts on April 30.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Says Indian Armed Forces Have Full Operational Freedom to Decide on Targets, Timing of Response.

It further predicted light rainfall at a few places in the state on May 1, 2 and 5 and light to moderate rainfall at many places on May 3 and 4 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from May 2.

The maximum temperature dropped marginally on Tuesday. Una was the hottest in the state, recording 37 degrees Celsius against 41.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Also Read | Pegasus Row: What's Wrong if Country Using Spyware Against Terrorists? Supreme Court Asks.

Maximum temperatures at key tourist destinations were 25.4 degrees Celsius in Shimla, Dharamshala (30 degrees), Manali (28.8 degrees), Narkanda (20.8 degrees) and Dalhousie (22.2 degrees).

There was no significant change in minimum temperatures which fluctuated marginally. Keylong was the coldest during the night with a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Paonta Sahib was warmest at 26 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met office, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees during next 48 hours while minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-5 degrees in the subsequent 4-5 days.

Shimla and other mid- and higher-hill areas saw a clear day on Tuesday morning. The sky was partially clouded in the evening as cool breeze swept through the region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)